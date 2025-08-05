Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Meet All 20 Contestants Of Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The seventh season of the Mohanlal-hosted show returned to television on August 3. The actor welcomed the 20 new contestants on the show and gave a grand tour of the house. Mohanlal has returned to hosting duties for the seventh consecutive time since 2018.

Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7?

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, the Thudarum actor introduced the contestants of the latest season and gave them a house tour. This season, the group of participants ranges from authors to actors, from anchors to models, singers, and vloggers.

Shaithya Santhosh

One of the most well-known contestants before entering the house, Shaithya Santhosh, is a lawyer and content creator. She gained popularity among Malayali viewers after participating in the reality show, Ammayum Makalum, with her mother.

Anumol

Another popular face to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, Anumol, is an anchor and actor. She rose to fame with the popular sitcom, Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum. She has also won several accolades for her performance.



Aryan Kathuria

The Flaimy fame Aryan Kathuria has also joined the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The actor, model and cricketer is also famous for participating in the Hindi reality show DateBaazi.

Munshi Ranjeet

Ranjeet has gotten his moniker from his popular political satire show, Munshi. The comedian has done notable performances in films and television serials.

Akbar Khan

Singer Akbar Khan has also entered the Bigg Boss house this year. He has made his name by participating in reality shows like Mylanchi, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Karelam, and Star Singer.

Aneesh Tharayil

The writer, orator and vlogger is the first commoner to enter the Bigg Boss house.



Kalabhavan Sariga

Kalabhavan Sariga is also a popular name among Malayali fans. The actress has made a name for herself in the world of mimicry and comedy roles.

RJ Bincy

RJ Bincy is also one of the most popular names on Bigg Boss 7. She was previously seen in the talent show, The Next Top Anchor.

Oneal Sabu

Oneal Sabu or ‘FC Boy’ is a lawyer by profession. He has risen to quick fame with engaging food vlogs.

Fathima Noora and Adhila Nasarin

A lesbian couple, Fathima Noora and Adhila Nasarin, has also marked their entry in the Bigg Boss house. They made headlines for their legal battle. They have also earned fame for their content on social media.