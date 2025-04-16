Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Claims Co-star Misbehaved With Her On Set After Drug Consumption: Was Spitting White Powder

Vincy Aloshious, one of the known actresses of the Malayalam film industry, has levelled an allegation against a co-star who misbehaved with her on the sets while under the influence of drugs. The actress has shared a video on her social media handle elaborating on her stance of not working in films which cast actors who consume drugs and narrated an ordeal she faced during the filming of a movie. The actress announced her decision during an anti-drug awareness campaign, and for this, she faced heavy criticism.

Vincy Aloshious reveals that an actor offered to fix her dress publicly

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rekha actress shared a video clarifying her decision and said the unpleasant experience. "A few days back, at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there have been several comments. When I read those comments, I felt that I should clear certain things as to why I made such a statement. I am making this video because I wanted to make my stand clear," she said.

"When I was part of a movie, this was the experience I had from the main artist. The artist used drugs and misbehaved, even after telling him he behaved in that way with my colleague and me. When I faced an issue with my dress, I went to fix it. He said, I will also come and will fix it for you. He said this in front of everyone. It was very difficult to go ahead with the shoot," she added.

She further mentioned that when they were practising a scene, he was spitting some kind of white powder on the table. "It was very evident that he was using drugs on the film set. When you use it on a film set and become a nuisance to others, it is not easy to work with," she continued. The actress said she doesn't want to work with someone who doesn't make sense, and she took this decision from her personal experience.

Who is Vincy Aloshious?