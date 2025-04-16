INSIDE Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Romantic Date Night, Actress Shares Photos

Updated April 16th 2025, 12:29 IST
New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash, a known face of the television industry, has shared photographs from her dinner date with actor and boyfriend Karan Kundrra, while they are vacationing in Dubai.
The couple, who have been denying rumours of a potential wedding, were seen enjoying a lavish dinner together, at a restaurant in Dubai.
Tejasswi Prakash, who recently wrapped up her reality television show Celebrity Masterchef, is on a break from work and is vacationing in Dubai, with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The star couple, who have been quite active on social media and have been sharing their vacation moments with their fans, enjoyed a romantic dinner date last evening at ‘Cutfish’ and ‘Paramount Hotel’ in Dubai.
The actress shared a few glimpses of her date night on her Instagram stories. The first photograph was of her beau Karan Kundrra, who is seen opening his chopsticks, ready to have dinner. The couple's table has a lot of food and their drinks on the table - the actress has tagged Kundrra, with a red heart. Tejasswi then shared two photographs of her exotic dinner dishes, including salmon, tempura rolls, dim sums and bao, along with their drinks.
Karan Kundrra was recently in the news after he wrote a little note to the media, denying all rumours about his likely wedding with girlfriend and actress Tejasswi Prakash. Karan Kundrra wrote in a post on ‘X' (formerly known as Twitter), “Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.."
He further said, "I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm? Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai??? Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please? Love and engagement to y’all always.”
