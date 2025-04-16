Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Says She Won't Work With Drug Abusers After 'Uncomfortable' On-Set Experience

Updated April 16th 2025, 00:11 IST
Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious announced at an event that she would not act with any artist who consumes drugs. She made the initial statement in this regard during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign. Her comments divided the film industry stakeholders, which led to Aloshious issuing a clarification on Instagram.
Aloshious said her decision not to work with actors abusing drugs stemmed from a troubling experience she had with a male actor during a previous film. She said that after consuming drugs, he had behaved in a "very uncomfortable" manner towards her and her female colleague on a film set. Without naming the co-star, she recalled his behaviour and said that when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publicly offered to come with her to fix it. This put her in an uncomfortable space.
Aloshious also shared that despite the discomfort and making it clear to the producers, she continued with the project due to repeated apologies from the makers. "I had only a few days of shoot left. I somehow endured and completed it," the 29-year-old actress added.
"Using or not using drugs in personal life is different. But when it is used on a film set and becomes a nuisance for others, it is not easy to work with such people. I am not interested in working with such persons," the actress said. She also slammed those who posted negative comments on her social media handle over announcing her decision to not work with drug abusers. Aloshious has appeared in a handful of movies and is a state award-winning actress. Her statement came at a time when some actors in Malayalam cinema are facing allegations of drug consumption.
