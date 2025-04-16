Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Says She Won't Work With Drug Abusers After 'Uncomfortable' On-Set Experience

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious announced at an event that she would not act with any artist who consumes drugs. She made the initial statement in this regard during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign. Her comments divided the film industry stakeholders, which led to Aloshious issuing a clarification on Instagram.

Aloshious said her decision not to work with actors abusing drugs stemmed from a troubling experience she had with a male actor during a previous film. She said that after consuming drugs, he had behaved in a "very uncomfortable" manner towards her and her female colleague on a film set. Without naming the co-star, she recalled his behaviour and said that when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publicly offered to come with her to fix it. This put her in an uncomfortable space.

Vincy Aloshious works in Malayalam movies | Image: Instagram

Aloshious also shared that despite the discomfort and making it clear to the producers, she continued with the project due to repeated apologies from the makers. "I had only a few days of shoot left. I somehow endured and completed it," the 29-year-old actress added.