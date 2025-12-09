Malayalam Filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammad, 76, Booked For Sexually Harassing A Woman

Malayalam filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammad has been accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman who also belongs to the film industry. According to police, both were members of the selection committee for the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Muhammad was the Chairman of the jury, while the woman (complainant) was a member.

Police details about the alleged crime

The alleged crime took place during the screening of the movies at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The accused, who was staying in a hotel, allegedly invited the woman to his room to discuss something related to a movie. Following this, the complainant claims she was molested in the room by Muhammad.

(A file photo of PT Kunju Muhammad | Image: Wikipedia)

The alleged incident is less than a month old. The victim filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, who forwarded the complaint to the state police. The case was registered in Thiruvananthapuram under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 74 for outraging the modesty of a woman and 75 (1) for making an unwelcoming physical move against the will of a woman.

PT Kunju Muhammad denies allegations

PT Kunju Muhammad, a noted filmmaker and producer, has denied the wrongdoing and said he will face it legally.

Who is PT Kunju?

He is a director and producer in Mollywood. He debuted with the film Magrib and went on to direct Garshom (1998), Paradeshi (2007) and Veeraputhran (2011). These films got critical acclaim and received numerous awards. Apart from the film industry, he has also contributed to the TV world. He is one of the founder directors of the Malayalam Channel Kairali TV. Currently, he presents a popular show on Kairali TV, the so-called Pravasalokam, for finding missing Kerala expatriates in different parts of the world.

Muhammad has also served as a Left-supported Independent legislator in Kerala.