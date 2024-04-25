Advertisement

Mammootty recently attended Swathi Kunjan's wedding. For the unversed, Swathi Kunjan is the daughter of popular Malayalam actor Kunjan, who has worked in over 650 films. Mammootty's plus one for the occasion was his granddaughter Maryam – daughter of Dulquer Salmaan.

Mammootty brings along Maryam for an industry wedding

Swathi Kunjan, daughter of actor Kunjan, recently tied the knot with Abhinand Basant. Several noted names from the Malayalam film industry marked their presence at the event. One of the many guests was Mollywood's megastar Mammootty, who shares a friendship spanning decades with veteran actor Kunjan. Mammootty's presence, however, was overshadowed by his plus one - granddaughter Maryam.

Maryam stole the show, arriving hand-in-hand with her grandfather Mammootty. While Mammootty was dressed simply, in a Veshthi paired with a white button-down, Maryam's attire for the wedding was a soft red frock. A video of the grandfather-granddaughter pair from the wedding function shows the actor assuming a playful demenaour with Maryam. Back during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dulquer Salmaan had shared a glimpse of Mammootty braiding a younger Maryam's hair. Separately, Dulquer Salmaan too has often addressed the close bond his daughter shares with Mammootty.

Swathi Kunjan's wedding was a star-studded affair

While Mammootty and Maryam's candour at Swathi Kunjan's wedding to Abhinand Basant may have made headlines, the Bramayugam actor was not the only big name present at the event. Mohanlal too marked his presence at the wedding. Mammootty's wife Sulfath as well as their children Dulquer and Surumi were present at the event. Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Bindu Panicker, and Kunchacko Boban were a few other notable names present for the nuptials.

Separately, Swathi Kunjan is a fashion designer. Her current designation, as per an Onmanorama report, is that of a head stylist. Her portfolio thus far includes having worked with brands like Nita Ambani's Her Circle.