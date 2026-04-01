Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot Postponed, Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

Mammootty and Mohanlal's much-awaited project Patriot, which marked their reunion after around 18 years, has been postponed. The makers shared the news on Tuesday and revealed that the new release date will be announced today, April 1. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the espionage thriller was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23.

Patriot postponed

Taking to the Instagram handle, the production house Anto Joseph shared a statement in Malayalam, which we loosely translated to English. It reads, “Dearly beloved, we are working hard to bring Patriot to you in the best possible quality. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we are compelled to postpone the film’s release from the originally scheduled date of April 23 by a few days."

The statement further reads, "The new release date for the film will be announced tomorrow evening at 6:00 PM through the official social media pages of our dear Mammukka (Mammootty) and Lalettan (Mohanlal)."

Last month, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Mohanlal and Mammootty shooting the high-octane scenes. The caption reads, "When Mammukka, Lalettan and Chakochan share the frame, every moment becomes special... A behind-the-scenes glimpse from #Patriot!!"

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A look at the Patriot teaser

The teaser was released last year in October. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser indicates that the film will explore strong conflicts and power struggles.

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.