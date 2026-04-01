Ranbir Kapoor Reacts As Fan Congratulates Him For Dhurandhar Success At Ramayana LA Event: That is a Different Ranveer...

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. Scheudled to release in two parts, the first glimpse of the movie was screened for fans in LA on March 31. Several photos and videos of the actor and crew from the launch event are now viral on social media.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the first glimpse unveiling event was also attended by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Touted as India's most expensive film, Ramayana Part 1 will release at the big screens on Diwali this year. The fans in LA were bowled over by the character introduction video of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Additionally, another post from the event has now gone viral online. An attendee of the event took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and write, “I told him I loved his work in Dhurandhar, and he started saying, ‘No, that is a different Ranveer… ‘ before @niteshtiwari22 cut him off and told him I was pulling his leg with the Dream11 ad!"

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For the unversed, the post was made in jest and referenced the viral 2025 ad in which Kapoor teamed with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Aamir Khan for a Dream 11 ad. In the clip, Aamir Khan referred to Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh, which left the former actor upset.

The fan recalled Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the fan's comment and said, “He paused, said 'oh' and started laughing.” In another post, the man who attended the LA event heaped praises on the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.



Also Read: BO Day 13: Dhurandhar 2 Beats Dhurandhar's Lifetime Business