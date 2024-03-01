English
Manjummel Boys' Actor Vijaya Breaks Down Discussing Role: Tamil Directors Didn’t Give Me Good Roles

Survival thriller Manjummel Boys has been making all the right noises. Actor Vijaya Muthu recently expressed gratitude over landing his role in the film.

Vijaya Muthu in Manjummel Boys
Vijaya Muthu in Manjummel Boys | Image:X
Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The small-budget Malayalam film has found immense favour among the audience, reflected both in its critical and commercial success. As per a Sacnilk report, its domestic collections stand at ₹23.65 crores with its worldwide figure being ₹50.2 crores. In the aftermath of the film's success, Vijaya Muthu, who essays the role of a police officer in the film, has expressed his gratitude to the Malayalam film industry for giving him a chance.

Vijaya Muthu reflects on his struggles


In an interview with Tamil YouTube channel Cine Ulagam, Vijaya Muthu opened up about how tough it has been for him to come across good roles worth their salt. More so, the actor expressed a hearty token of thanks to director Chidambaram, for giving him a shot in Manjummel Boys along side the Malayali audience for accepting him.

He said, "It (recognition) comes from the heart. Everyone comes into the industry after education, my journey into the film industry began at 12. It was a struggle. I have lost a lot. There isn’t a director I have asked for good roles. I have worked with everyone and I have begged for good roles. But I didn’t get any. Now, a Malayali director from somewhere has come to give me this. I thank all the Malayalis for saving me and also all the Tamil audience."

Vijaya Muthu wants to be remembered for his craft


The interview also saw Vijaya Muthu elaborate on how more than the aspect of finances, his professional struggles have been about featuring in good work. He also reflected how he feels he has only recently begun achieving and living his dreams.

He said, "At the moment of death, I want to be known for what I achieved with my acting. It doesn’t matter how much I have earned. It has taken me 32 years to come to this place. It is not just one or two days. Cinema has given me a living and education for my children, but I couldn’t achieve my dreams till now." 

