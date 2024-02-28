English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

Manjummel Boys Director Confirms Companion Piece To His Malayalam Hit Film With Real Survivors

Manjummel Boys has been racing ahead at the box office since its late February release. The director has now confirmed an accompanying documentary in the works.

Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys released in theatres on February 22. The Malayalam language survival thriller, inspired from a real life incident, has caught the attention of cinegoers owing to its strong box office performance. Director Chidambaram has now revealed that an accompanying documentary, featuring the real Manjummel gang, has been in the works.

A Manjummel Boys documentary is in the works


In an interview with Film Companion, Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, revealed how the prep for the film included delving into the incident at hand, right from the start, with each of the original Manjummel gang. Everybody's recounting of events was taken into consideration on the basis of which, a documentary is being made - one that will be released soon. 

He said, "We did a Rashomon kind of separate investigation with each of them. And we based the film on the different versions that all of them shared with us." Further revealing how the film only contains about five percent of dramatisation, Chidambaram added, "It is only in the remaining five percent that I have brought in some elements in the form of scene transition cues and flashback scenes. I have shot those with some of my own takes to make things presentable to audiences."

Chidambaram hopes to bring closure to the real-life survivors


Mounted on a budget of ₹5 crores, Manjummel Boys' box office report has shaped up rather strong. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹18.1 crores with its worldwide total coming in at ₹40 crores. Chidambaram however, states that the true objective of the film was to bring closure to the original survivors.

He said, "I think the way we have done this film will give a closure to the real life Manjummel Boys. They should ideally find their much-needed closure after all these years of horrific memories. We strived to make it on such a level which will do justice to their truth."

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

