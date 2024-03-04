Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 11: Survival Drama Earns ₹80 Crore, Beats Kannur Squad

Advertisement

Chidambaram’s recently released thrilling survival drama, Manjummel Boys has impressed audiences and critics alike and has smashed several box office records globally. It;’s been just 10 days since its release on February 22, 2024, and the film is already inching closer to entering the ₹100 crore club.

Manjummel Boys box office update

With praiseworthy performances by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and others, Manjummel Boys has secured its position as the second-biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry for 2024. According to OTT Play’s latest updates, the movie has not only conquered the global market but has also created history in Tamil Nadu by surpassing the Rs 10-crore mark within the state.

#ManjumelBoys 10 days — ₹80 crores worldwide gross. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 3, 2024

In a remarkable feat, the survival thriller has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in Tamil Nadu within the first 10 days, hinting at its potential to surpass the year's previous box office leader, ‘Premalu.’ The latest update states that the movie has swiftly grossed over ₹80 crore globally.

As anticipation increases for its Telugu version set to release on March 15, speculations are rife that Manjummel Boys is on track to breach the coveted Rs 100-crore mark worldwide.

Karthik Subbaraj heaps praise on Manjummel Boys

Hailed as one of the best-executed survival thrillers in Mollywood, Manjummel Boys has garnered widespread acclaim. Renowned Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to laud the film and declared 2024 a landmark year for Malayalam cinema. He praised the film's excellence and urged audiences not to miss the remarkable theatrical experience.

Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam released on February 15 and February 22 respectively, have collectively grossed over Rs 60 crore at the box office. Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys follows a nerve-wracking incident faced by a group of young boys from Kerala who were on a visit to the Guna Caves in Tamil Nadu.