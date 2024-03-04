English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 11: Survival Drama Earns ₹80 Crore, Beats Kannur Squad

Director Chidambaram's recently released Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys has grossed over ₹80 crore after 11 days of its release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chidambaram’s recently released thrilling survival drama, Manjummel Boys has impressed audiences and critics alike and has smashed several box office records globally. It;’s been just 10 days since its release on February 22, 2024, and the film is already inching closer to entering the ₹100 crore club.

Manjummel Boys box office update

With praiseworthy performances by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and others, Manjummel Boys has secured its position as the second-biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry for 2024. According to OTT Play’s latest updates, the movie has not only conquered the global market but has also created history in Tamil Nadu by surpassing the Rs 10-crore mark within the state.

 

 

In a remarkable feat, the survival thriller has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in Tamil Nadu within the first 10 days, hinting at its potential to surpass the year's previous box office leader, ‘Premalu.’ The latest update states that the movie has swiftly grossed over ₹80 crore globally.

As anticipation increases for its Telugu version set to release on March 15, speculations are rife that Manjummel Boys is on track to breach the coveted Rs 100-crore mark worldwide.

Advertisement

Karthik Subbaraj heaps praise on Manjummel Boys

Hailed as one of the best-executed survival thrillers in Mollywood, Manjummel Boys has garnered widespread acclaim. Renowned Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to laud the film and declared 2024 a landmark year for Malayalam cinema. He praised the film's excellence and urged audiences not to miss the remarkable theatrical experience.

Advertisement

 

 

Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam released on February 15 and February 22 respectively, have collectively grossed over Rs 60 crore at the box office. Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys follows a nerve-wracking incident faced by a group of young boys from Kerala who were on a visit to the Guna Caves in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos23 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo