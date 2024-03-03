Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is running successfully in cinema halls after it released on February 22. The Malayalam film is steadily inching towards ₹100 crore mark at the box office and has also managed to secure a release in Tamil and Telugu. The film follows the story of a man from a group of 11 who gets trapped in Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu and the rescue mission that unfolds.

Manjummel Boys ~ Image: IMDb

For the movie, production designer Ajayan Chalissery is earning praise for recreating 900-feet deep Guna Caves in a godown. A video of the set has now gone viral on social media.

How Guna Caves were recreated for Manjummel Boys shoot

According to Ajayan Chalissery, a replica of the Guna Caves was set up in an abandoned godown in Perumbavoor. He was quoted by Onmanorama as saying, “The Guna Cave is a highly restricted area, and the Forest Department was even hesitant to permit us to visit the place for reference. After a lot of persuasion, we finally got the approval to venture down the Guna Cave. The place is very unsafe."

He added, "There is a scene in the movie where a lot of branches and other debris accumulate along with water. This is how the situation is there. We can’t be sure. We were given permission to go down 80 feet into the cave. We took photos of the cave to understand the texture and detailing. We also had to take the right measurements to ensure the cave looks real."

Manjummel Boys rakes up a storm at the box office

After a little over one week of its release, Manjummel Boys has grossed over ₹50 crore in Kerala. The film has already released in Tamil and will now get a release in Teulgu as well. It is expected to be the first ₹100 crore grosser from Malayalam film industry in 2024.