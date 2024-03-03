Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Manjummel Boys: Viral Video Shows How 900-Feet Deep Guna Caves Were Recreated For Malayalam Film

For Manjummel Boys, production designer Ajayan Chalissery is earning praise for recreating 900-feet deep Guna Caves in a godown.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is running successfully in cinema halls after it released on February 22. The Malayalam film is steadily inching towards ₹100 crore mark at the box office and has also managed to secure a release in Tamil and Telugu. The film follows the story of a man from a group of 11 who gets trapped in Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu and the rescue mission that unfolds.

Manjummel Boys ~ Image: IMDb

For the movie, production designer Ajayan Chalissery is earning praise for recreating 900-feet deep Guna Caves in a godown. A video of the set has now gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

How Guna Caves were recreated for Manjummel Boys shoot

According to Ajayan Chalissery, a replica of the Guna Caves was set up in an abandoned godown in Perumbavoor. He was quoted by Onmanorama as saying, “The Guna Cave is a highly restricted area, and the Forest Department was even hesitant to permit us to visit the place for reference. After a lot of persuasion, we finally got the approval to venture down the Guna Cave. The place is very unsafe."

Advertisement

He added, "There is a scene in the movie where a lot of branches and other debris accumulate along with water. This is how the situation is there. We can’t be sure. We were given permission to go down 80 feet into the cave. We took photos of the cave to understand the texture and detailing. We also had to take the right measurements to ensure the cave looks real."

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys rakes up a storm at the box office

After a little over one week of its release, Manjummel Boys has grossed over ₹50 crore in Kerala. The film has already released in Tamil and will now get a release in Teulgu as well. It is expected to be the first ₹100 crore grosser from Malayalam film industry in 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo