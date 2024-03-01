Advertisement

Manjummel Boys continues its dream run at the box office. The Malayalam drama hit the big screen on February 22 and opened to a decent number. After a week-long theatrical run, the film has emerged as a sleeper hit.

Manjummel Boys emerges as sleeper hit

Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys opened to a Rs 3.3 crore at the domestic box office. The movie registered a positive rise in business thereafter. On the first weekend of release, the Malayalam survival thriller raked in Rs 12.2 crore. In the next week, while the business of the film registered a dip, the collection remained decent.

Official poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: IMDb

In the eight days of its theatrical run, Manjummel Boys has amassed a total of Rs 26.15 crore. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, the film has emerged as a hit and has made roars at the box office. Worldwide Manjummel Boys has grossed Rs 50.2 crore, as per estimates provided by Sacnilk.

What do we know about Manjummel Boys?

The film stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The film is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back. It was produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films.

Official poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: IMDb

Manjummel Boys continues Malayalam films’ dream run

The year 2024 seems to be the year for Malayalam cinema. With just four releases so far, the industry has hit it out of the park with all four movies emerging as box office successes. First Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethu followed by the romantic-comedy Premalu. The third feather in the cap of the Malayalam cinema this year came from the Mammoooty starrer Bramayugam. The movie hit the big screens on February 15 and has minted ₹24.58 crore already, as per Sacnilk. Manjummel Boys is the fourth Malayalam hit of the year.