Advertisement

Shoubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, who were among the producers bankrolling the uber-successful Manjummel Boys, did so from their banner of Parava Films. Manjummel Boys however, stands shrouded in a legal controversy after the duo were booked for disputes over profit-sharing. An update on the same has now come through.

Advertisement

Shoubin Shahir and Shawn Antony approved for pre-arrest bail



As per an Onmanorama report, Shoubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, will not be awaiting their trial in jail. The Kerala High Court, has granted anticipatory bail to both Shahir and Antony. Justice P G Ajith Kumar ordered that the two should not be arrested till May 22, which is the postponed date for the scheduled hearing.

Advertisement

Shahir and Antony had moved the High Court, seeking prevention of arrest after they were booked for cheating. The case against the partners had been initiated by an investor on the film, who alleged that both Shahir and Antony failed to honour the decided upon profit sharing. The complaint, in question, was filed by the Maradu police in Kerala, at the behest of the investor. The investor in question has been named as Siraj Valiyathara Hameed.

Advertisement

News of Manjummel Boys being entangled in a legal duel broke in April



The case in question was registered on April 23 on the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, asserted that he had been promised a formidable 40 percent share in profits - a promise that was allegedly not honoured. This was followed by the court ordering the bank accounts of the producers to being frozen.

Advertisement

Shahir and Antony's anticipatory bail plea alleged that Hameed has started making extortion-like demands from them after he chanced across media reports, declaring the film's collections to be to the tune of ₹250 crores. Their bail plea also clarified that the final amount owed to Hameed could only be correctly ascertained, after the entire revenue and expenses had been accounted for.