Manjummel Boys has enjoyed a dream run at the box office, embellished with positive critical appreciation of the film. The same however, now stands marred with reports of the film being embroiled in a legal controversy. If media reports are to be believed, the producers of the film have been accused of cheating following the momentous success of their project.

Manjummel Boys' producers slapped with cheating claims

Manjummel Boys has been produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony under their banner, Parava Films. The claims of cheating, as per media reports, have been levied on the trio by an investor. The bone of contention in this regard is Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony not sharing the profits of the film, as promised by them to the investor in question. A cheating case, following the complaint, has been filed by the Maradu police.

Station house officer Sanju George, speaking to a leading media outlet has asserted, "We lodged a case on Tuesday against the producers based on the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court's direction." The investor in question, Siraj Valithara, was reportedly promised a share of 40-percent from the profits, against his investment of ₹7 crores. An official statement from the accused trio or the makers of the film, is yet to come through.

A look at Manjummel Boys' financial success

As per several media reports, Manjummel Boys was mounted on a budget of ₹20 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹136.55 crores. The same report pegs its worldwide earnings at a formidable ₹234.25 crores. The film is reportedly slated for a digital debut on May 3, on Disney Plus Hotstar, as per a 123Telugu report.

If the legal controversy picks up pace, the same might impact the film's digital premiere.