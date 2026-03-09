Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Gets Pre-Arrest Bail From Kerala High Court In Sexual Assault Case

Manjummel Boys (2024) director, Chidambaram S Poduval, was booked for a sexual assault case. The Ernakulam Police filed a case against the filmmaker on February 28, following which he moved Kerala High Court with a bail petition. A District judge took up the matter today and granted a pre-release bail to Chidambaram.

As per Live Law, the complaint against Chidambaram dates back to 2022. The de facto complainant urged that the filmmaker tried to outrage her modesty when he trespassed in her bedroom. The Ernakulam Police registered offences under Sections 354 [Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty], 354A(1)(i) [Sexual harassment] and 509 [Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman] IPC, on the basis of the complainant's statements.

As per Chidambaram's counsel, the filmmaker met with the complainant during the filming of Manjummel Boys for the purpose of casting. He claimed that his behaviour during the meeting was ‘professional' and alleged that the complainant soon started a campaign to tarnish his image. As per the filmmaker, the complainant posted a reel alleging him of sexual assault. Following this, he moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a damage suit against her in December 2025, following which the court restricted the complainant from publishing any defamatory content against him. The director also mentioned that there is a delay in 4 years in reporting the case, as the complainant claims the incident took place in 2022.



A file photo of Chidambaram S Poduval | Image: X



Hearing both sides of the arguments and since the complainant is out of the country and could not be reached, the Court granted pre-arrest bail to Chidambaram on the condition that he shall appear before the Investigating Officer as and when directed, and shall not tamper with evidence or try to influence or intimidate witnesses or involve himself in any other offence.

