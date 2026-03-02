Sexual Assault Accused Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Makes Instagram Private After Kerala Police Files Case

Manjummel Boys (2024) director, Chidambaram S Poduval, has been booked for a sexual assault case. As per reports, the Ernakulam South Police filed the case against the actor on Monday. As soon as the details of the case went viral, the filmmaker made a major move on social media.

A screengrab of Chidambaram S Poduval's Instagram account | Image: Instagram

The development of Chidambaram making his Instagram account private comes after his posts were flooded with comments by Dileep fans. Before the reports of the sexual assault case became public, it was alleged that the Manjummel Boys fame was planning to make a film with Dilip. He clarified the rumours on his Instagram stories by writing, “Please verify before you post trash. And I am not a survival thriller specialist.” Soon after this, he made his account public, which coincided with the reports of the sexual assault being made public.

More about sexual assault allegations against Chidamabaram

On Monday, the Kerala Police confirmed to PTI that a formal complaint has been registered against Chidambaram S Poduval. The complaint was made by a young girl who alleged that the incident took place in 2022. As per the complaint, the director has been accused of trespassing into the woman's Ernakulam apartment. Following this, he reportedly behaved in an improper sexual manner with the complainant.



A file photo of Chidambaram S Poduval | Image: X

As per Mathrubhumi, the director has been booked under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The sections pertain to assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment. The case is currently under investigation, and the officers shared, “A notice will be issued to the filmmaker asking him to appear for questioning.”

Chidambaram S Poduval is yet to respond to the allegations.