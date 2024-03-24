×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Says He Is 'Open' To The Idea Of Remake Of Malayalam Blockbuster

Talking about any potential remakes of Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram said, "I am very open to (the idea of) remakes and reinterpretations.”

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam blockbuster film, is making waves across India. Initially, the film was a huge success in the Malayalam industry, however, with time it has also captured the audience out of their state. Naturally, the question of making remakes of the film in other languages arose and here is what the director Chidambaram has to say about it.

Director Chidambaram on Manjummel Boys’ remake

Talking about any potential remakes of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said that while the film is based on common themes of friendship and love it is difficult to make in another setting as the story is based on a real incident. 

 

The filmmaker told IMDb in an interview, “There will be a bunch of boys like these in every corner of the world. Plus, friendship and love are very universal things. But since Manjummel Boys is based on a real story, I don’t know how it will be placed in other settings, and if it is entirely fictional, I am not sure if it will gain as much acceptance. However, I am very open to (the idea of) remakes and reinterpretations.”

Chidambaram talks about the making of Manjummel Boys

Chidambaram also revealed his favourite moment from the film. He said that it was when Soubin Shahir's Kuttan came into the cave to find his friend and Sreenath Bhasi's Subash grabbing the former's neck. 

Talking about the onscreen chemistry of the cast the director added that he was able to show it well because all of the actors were close friends in real life and frequently hang out with each other. "At the end of the day, we are all friends, so it all came together well."

Manjummel Boys marks Chidambaram's second directorial venture after the acclaimed Jan E Man which featured Basil Joseph. The film is an intriguing survival drama based on a real-life incident that showcases the resilience of a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala. The ensemble cast includes Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, and Jean-Paul Lal, among others, in prominent roles.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

