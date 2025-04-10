Maranamass X Review: Basil Joseph's Dark Comedy Better Than Mammootty’s Bazooka? Netizens Compare New Malalyalam Releases

Maranamass X review: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy drama released on silver screens on April 10. Mollywood's dark comedy marks the directorial debut of Sivaprasad and is a head-to-head clash with Mammootty's action thriller Bazooka and Naslen K Gafoor's comedy sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana. However, even after this high competition, Basil Joseph's latest movie appears to outshine the big-budget films, winning over fans.

Basil Joseph’s Maranamass pass or fail to impress fans?

One of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of this season creating a buzz across social media. While some viewers praised its entertainment value, others pointed out a lack of momentum in the latter half.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user shared his review saying, “Fun ride with #BasilJoseph & Co. some kudos situational comedies worked well if 2nd half woked well he is on the top! #TovinoThomas scene.(sic)”

Another commented, “Strictly an average, fun drama (fun? is it?). Felt forced in many parts. As mentioned before, there are some moments to laugh at. Nothing particularly interesting.”

A third user declared, “#Maranamass sure shot blockbuster @basiljoseph25 pure azinjattam….must watch film in theaters.”

Maranamass early box office collection

Amid a major clash in the Malayalam cinema today, Maranamass collected ₹23 crore net in the domestic market by 1:22 PM on its opening day.

The film stars Basil Joseph as Luke and Rajesh Madhavan as SK, with a supporting cast that includes Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anilkumar, Pooja Mohanraj, Joemon Jyothir, Puliyanam Poulose, and Dheeraj Denny.