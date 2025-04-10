sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 10th 2025, 16:33 IST

Maranamass X Review: Basil Joseph's Dark Comedy Better Than Mammootty’s Bazooka? Netizens Compare New Malalyalam Releases

Basil Joseph's Maranamass hit in the theatres today, April 10. Some viewers praised its comic set, while others pointed out a lack of momentum in 1st half.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Basil's Maranamass Better Than Mammootty’s Bazooka? Netizens Review
Basil's Maranamass Better Than Mammootty’s Bazooka? Netizens Review | Image: X

Maranamass X review: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy drama released on silver screens on April 10. Mollywood's dark comedy marks the directorial debut of Sivaprasad and is a head-to-head clash with Mammootty's action thriller Bazooka and Naslen K Gafoor's comedy sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana. However, even after this high competition, Basil Joseph's latest movie appears to outshine the big-budget films, winning over fans.

Basil Joseph’s Maranamass pass or fail to impress fans?

One of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of this season creating a buzz across social media. While some viewers praised its entertainment value, others pointed out a lack of momentum in the latter half.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user shared his review saying, “Fun ride with #BasilJoseph & Co. some kudos situational comedies worked well if 2nd half woked well he is on the top! #TovinoThomas scene.(sic)”

Another commented, “Strictly an average, fun drama (fun? is it?). Felt forced in many parts. As mentioned before, there are some moments to laugh at. Nothing particularly interesting.”

A third user declared, “#Maranamass sure shot blockbuster @basiljoseph25 pure azinjattam….must watch film in theaters.”

Also Read: Jack X Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Starrer Falls Flat, Netizens Call It ‘Outdated And Aimless Spy Action’

Maranamass early box office collection

Amid a major clash in the Malayalam cinema today, Maranamass collected ₹23 crore net in the domestic market by 1:22 PM on its opening day.

The film stars Basil Joseph as Luke and Rajesh Madhavan as SK, with a supporting cast that includes Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anilkumar, Pooja Mohanraj, Joemon Jyothir, Puliyanam Poulose, and Dheeraj Denny.

Co-produced by actor Tovino Thomas, the story revolves around a serial killer wreaking havoc in a city, delivering a gripping narrative and high-energy action sequences.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 10th 2025, 16:33 IST