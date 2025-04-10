Jack X Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Starrer Falls Flat, Netizens Call It 'Outdated And Aimless Spy Action'

Updated April 10th 2025, 15:51 IST
Jack X Review: Among many releases including Jaat, Good Bad Ugly, and Bazooka, a Telugu movie starring Siddu Jonnalagadda also hit the grounds on April 10, 2025. This spy action comedy, produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner, was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is known for creating commercial hits. However, netizens seem to be unimpressed with the film as the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that it may not have met the overall expectation.
Cinegoers have shared their reviews of the film Jack, and the reactions aren’t what the filmmakers would have hoped for. Criticism ranges from an underdeveloped storyline to pale writing.
One user commented, "Jack is a spy action comedy that falls flat with weak writing, clumsy screenplay, cringe spy angle, and barely-there comedy. Siddhu tries, but the film gives him nothing to work with. Bad music, low production, visible green screens. Hard to sit through!"
Another wrote, "Jack - A disappointing film from Bhaskar in every possible way. Siddhu Jonnalagadda tried his best to inject some life into the film, but his DJ Tillu’ish characterization did not help this boringly executed SPY comedy thriller film."
After its theatrical run, this spy action will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. However, the OTT release date has not yet been confirmed.
Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya take on the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji in supporting roles. Achu Rajamani composed the film's music, while Bommarillu Bhaskar directed the project. Although Jack was promoted as offering a fresh storytelling style and energetic sequences, it appears to have left audiences disappointed.
