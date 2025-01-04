Marco: Unni Mukundan Starrer Faces Backlash On Internet Amid Box Office Success, Netizens Say 'Stop Hyping Mediocre Stuff'

Unni Mukundan is riding high with the success of his latest release Marco. The film which released on December 20, has become 2024’s top grossing Malayalam film in Hindi. But, a certain section of people have now criticised the film for showcasing so much blood, gore and violent scenes.

Netizens’ slam for Marco showcasing too much violence

Amid the success of the Marco, it is still facing backlash for the film being too much brutal. Netizens took to X and wrote their opinion on social media. One user wrote, “#Marco is all style & no Substance! It gets the look, style, technically solid & some of the most Brutal action we have seen on Indian screen but all that cannot save the film as the writing drowns in the endless pool of blood. Missed the mark!”.

Another user wrote, “#Marco is strictly a below average product. Stop hyping such mediocre stuffs. Who watches films just for blood and violence?! 1.5☆/5”. “#Marco nonsensical movie with too many slow mo shots of cigar smoking, unnecessary Gore, loose storyline with a lot of plot holes”, wrote the third user.

When will Marco premiere on OTT?

According to reports, Marco is set to stream on Netflix in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The film is expected to make its digital debut after a 45-day theatrical run. This means that the Unni Mukundan starrer will likely release on the OTT platform in the last week of January or the first week of February.

Poster of Marco | Source: IMDb