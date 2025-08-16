Meet Women Led Team Of AMMA That Has Taken Over Malayalam Film Body From Mohanlal, Siddique, Others After Hema Committee Expose

Hema Committee Report created a massive havoc in the Malayalam Film Industry last year after it exposed the atrocities faced by female artists in the industry. A 300-page report recorded detailed statistics on sexual harassment, earned wages and blacklisting from work. Numerous female artists came forward accusing top celebs such as Siddique, Ranjith, M Mukesh, Minu Muneer and Jayasurya, among others, of sexual misconduct. Following the complaints, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), led by Mohanlal, was dissolved. A year later, the association held the elections and turned it into a landmark moment.

The women have made history in AMMA polls as it has elected its first-ever woman President in actress Shwetha Menon. Another top post, General Secretary, will be held by actress Cuckoo Parameswaran. Not just this, in the 17-member executive committee, 8 positions are served by females. Meet all 8 female members of AMMA elected for a period of three years.

AMMA President - Shwetha Menon

Former Femina Miss India Asia Pacific (1994), predominantly works in the Malayalam and Hindi language film industries. She earned fame after starring in Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Kajol-led Ishq (1997). She has been part of several hit movies, including Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Salt N' Pepper, Ozhimuri, Maqbool, Hungama and Abraham & Lincoln. She also has her share of controversies, one of which was in 2004 when she was charged with insulting the Indian flag at a fashion show. Now, she has become the first-ever female President of AMMA, beating actor and BJP leader Devan.

AMMA Vice Presidents - Lakshmi Priya

(A file photo of Lakshmi Priya | Image: Wikipedia)

She started acting at the age of 16 and predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. She has done numerous supporting roles in movies, such as Nivedyam, Annan Thambi, Pramani and 7th Day. Apart from movies, she has also worked in the TV industry, such as Sthreedhanam, Seetha and Palunku, among others. She has also made a stint in Bigg Boss (Malayalam season 4), where she was the third runner-up.

AMMA General Secretary - Cuckoo Parameswaran

She is a talented actress and a dubbing artist who works in the Malayalam film industry. She started her acting career as a child actress and gave memorable performances in films such as Cotton Mary, Oridathu, Kazhakam, Janam and Nizhalkuthu. She is married to director Murali Menon.

AMMA Joint Secretary - Ansiba Hassan

She made her debut in 2008 with the film Innathe Chintha Vishayam, but rose to fame after starring in Mohanlal-led Drishyam. She has also starred in films such as CBI 5: The Brain, Kurukkan and Little Superman.

AMMA Committee Member - Sarayu Mohan

She made her debut as a lead actress of Kappal Muthalaali in 2009 and went on to star in several impactful movies, including Chekavar, Four Friends, Soothrakkaran and Housefull. She has also directed a short film, Pacha. Apart from movies, she has also been part of TV shows, such as Ente Maathavu, Marimayam and Eeran Nilavu.

AMMA Committee Member - Neena Kurup

She is known for working in both Malayalam movies and TV shows in supporting roles, such as Vivekanandan Viralanu, Within Seconds and Street Lights.

AMMA Committee Member - Anjali Nair

She began her career as a child artist in Manathe Vellitheru and went on to star in several Malayalam films, such as Drishyam 2, Monster, Chithha and Kalki.

AMMA Committee Member - Asha Aravind

She made her film debut in 2012 with the movie Arike and since then has been part of several Malayalam films, such as Friday, Heaven, Santhosham and Phoenix.