Kangana Ranaut Calls Dating Apps 'Gutter', Shares Bold Opinion On Live-in Relationships: Who's Going to Help You Get An Abortion If...

Kangana Ranaut is known to not mince her words on pressing matters. The actress has stirred a controversy again by sharing her bold and honest opinion on live-in relationships and dating apps. In a new interview, she called the apps ‘gutter’ and discarded theories of people finding true love and companionship on such platforms. She also dubbed live-in relationships as a ‘non-woman-friendly’ concept.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Kangana Ranaut sharply criticised dating apps and shared how they are ‘eroding’ the Indian culture by borrowing heavily from Western ideologies. She staunchly opposed making a profile on the apps and said, "I have never wanted to be on dating apps. That is the true 'gutter' of our society. Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else." She added that looking to fulfil one's needs on dating apps is ‘crude' and called the modern dating a ‘horrible situation’. Kangana further remarked, "For me it's a neech (lower) thing to do. I can't even think of coming in contact with such people."



Kangana also commented on the kind of people she thinks use dating apps. She said, “I don't think any regular person who doesn't have any issues would like to go on a dating app. People who desire validation and lack confidence go to such places. You find good people in the offices you work with, or the colleges you study at, or in the partners that your parents find for you for an arranged marriage.” The Fashion actress also took a jibe at those who have an account on such dating apps and called them ‘losers, who haven't achieved anything in their life'. In a bold statement, she concluded, “If you haven't been able to meet anyone in office, through your parents and relatives, and you've ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are.”



Kangana Ranaut also shared her staunch opposition to live-in relationships. She shared the importance of holding marriage in high regard. She candidly stated, “Throughout my life, I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things. Who’s going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you? Men are hunters who can impregnate any woman and run away.”