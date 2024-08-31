sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:24 IST, August 31st 2024

Mohanlal Makes 1st Public Appearance Amid Mollywood #MeToo Scandal, Launches KCA Logo

Mohanlal makes his first public appearance amid the #MeToo movement in Mollywood at the launch ceremony of Kerala Cricket League in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal attended KCA logo launch event Thiruvananthapuram
Mohanlal attended KCA logo launch event Thiruvananthapuram | Image: AB George/X
  • 3 min read
13:19 IST, August 31st 2024