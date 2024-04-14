Advertisement

Nayanthara is set to star in the upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students, the makers announced on Sunday. The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Leading hero and film's producer Nivin Pauly shared the update of the Jawan actress coming onboard the project on his official X page.

Nivin Pauly welcomes 'ever radiant' Nayanthara to Dear Students cast

Nivin Pauly welcomed Nayanthara to the team of Dear Students and wrote, “Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara.” Dear Students marks Nayanthara and Nivin's first collaboration since 2019's Love Action Drama. Production banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment are backing Dear Students, which will soon start shooting.

Nayanthara in Dear Students poster | Image: Taran Adarsh/X

Dear Students announcement video teases a college-set drama

A short announcement video of Dear Students was also released by the makers. The movie will be set in a college as hinted in the promo. In one of the cuts, a woman's hand is shown in the frame as she throws a pen like a dart. A gun also appears on the table, hinting that the character, which will possibly be played by Nayanthara, will be a rowdy one.

A poster of Nayanthara's character in Dear Students was also unveiled. The actress held an intense gaze. Seems like her role in the college-set drama will have shades of intensity. With this movie, Nayanthara returns to Malayalam movies after the 2022 release Gold. It featured Prithviraj Sukumaran opposite her. Last year, she was seen in Tamil films Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.