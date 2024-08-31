sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 11:43 IST, August 31st 2024

NCW Demands Full Version Of Hema Committee Report Within A Week After BJP Leaders File Complaint

Malayalam Cinema News: National Commission for Women(NCW) has asked the Kerala government to produce the full report of the Justice K Hema Committee.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NCW Demands Complete Hema Committee Report
NCW Demands Complete Hema Committee Report | Image: File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:43 IST, August 31st 2024