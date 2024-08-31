sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:13 IST, August 31st 2024

Mollywood #MeToo Moment Creates Ripples: A Hema Committee For Tollywood & Kollywood?

Tollywood and Kollywood have joined Mollywood's #MeToo movement and have urged their respective state governments to create a body like the Hema Committee.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tollywood and Kollywood to have body like Hema Committee.
Tollywood and Kollywood to have body like Hema Committee. | Image: Republic
