Advertisement

Nivin Pauly is gearing up to see through the release of his next, Malayalee From India. The actor recently opened up about how apprehensive he had been, at the time of Varshangalkku Shesam's release. The reason was the 'self-trolling' nature of his character and dialogues.

Nivin Pauly needed constant reassurance at the time of filming Varshangalkku Shesam



For the unversed, Varshangalkku Shesam had a strong element of satire in its storytelling. Pauly, in a recent interaction with Onmanorama, reflected on how a sizeable portion of his dialogues, were actually 'self-trolling' in nature. He said, "To be honest, I had misgivings about the dialogues as I was not sure how the audience would react. I kept seeking Vineeth's assurance right from the time I heard the story."

Advertisement

At the time of filming, not only did he keep seeking constant reassurance from director Vineeth Sreenivasan, but also sent others to clarify the same with the director. Vineeth however, as per Pauly's statements, had complete faith in how the film was shaping up. The actor added, "I even asked him a couple of times during the film shoot and sent a few people to ask him on my behalf during regular intervals. Vineeth asked me to stay confident and trust in him. That's what I did. I uttered those dialogues because I trusted him." While Varshangalkku Shesam released in theatres back on April 11, Malayalee From India, will be releasing on May 1.

Advertisement

Nivin Pauly is set to make his debut in the world of OTT



2024 is a keynote year for Nivin Pauly as the actor will finally be marking his debut in the world of streaming - particularly web series. Pauly is currently working on web series Pharma. Directed by PR Arun, the Malayalam language web series will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

An official date is yet to be announced.

