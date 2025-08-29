Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir X Review: Fahadh Faasil's Comic Flick Falls Flat With Weak Script And Boring Second Half

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir X Review: Fahadh Faasil’s new comedy film hit theatres on August 29. Fafa’s onam release faces a clash with two other big Malayalam releases, Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapooravam and Naslen's Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra. Cinegoers who were eager to see how Fahadh performed in a romantic comedy role watched the early shows. Going by reactions on Twitter (now X), the film received mixed reviews. While many enjoyed the humour, others felt the second half dragged on.

Fahadh Faasil's new film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir worth watching?

One user wrote, “#OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira is a full-on comedy entertainer 😂🔥 #FahadhFaasil and #KalyaniPriyadarshan shine with great chemistry, Lal is hilarious, and the songs add extra energy. Althaf’s direction keeps the vibe perfect for a fun family watch. Good one for onam ❤”

Another wrote, “Watched #OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira. A disappointing film from Althaf. Technically gud, esp visuals. Bt the script is poor. Entire 2nd half is BIG BORE. Lal steals the show. Fafaa OK. Flashback ep in the 1st half was hilarious. Bt most of the humors were weak. BELOW AVERAGE. 2/5 #OKCK”

Another wrote, “This movie is a beautiful blend of comedy, drama, and romance, with stunning visuals and catchy music. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in her role and bringing depth and nuance to the story. Fahadh Faasil pairs well with her.. A must-watch”

All about Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira