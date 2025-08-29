Updated 29 August 2025 at 20:00 IST
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir X Review: Fahadh Faasil's Comic Flick Falls Flat With Weak Script And Boring Second Half
Fahadh Faasil's comic movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir hit theatres on August 29 and clashed with two other big Malayalam releases, Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapooravam and Naslen's Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra. Going by reactions on Twitter (now X), the film received mixed reviews.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir X Review: Fahadh Faasil’s new comedy film hit theatres on August 29. Fafa’s onam release faces a clash with two other big Malayalam releases, Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapooravam and Naslen's Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra. Cinegoers who were eager to see how Fahadh performed in a romantic comedy role watched the early shows. Going by reactions on Twitter (now X), the film received mixed reviews. While many enjoyed the humour, others felt the second half dragged on.
Fahadh Faasil's new film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthir worth watching?
One user wrote, “#OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira is a full-on comedy entertainer 😂🔥 #FahadhFaasil and #KalyaniPriyadarshan shine with great chemistry, Lal is hilarious, and the songs add extra energy. Althaf’s direction keeps the vibe perfect for a fun family watch. Good one for onam ❤”
Another wrote, “Watched #OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira. A disappointing film from Althaf. Technically gud, esp visuals. Bt the script is poor. Entire 2nd half is BIG BORE. Lal steals the show. Fafaa OK. Flashback ep in the 1st half was hilarious. Bt most of the humors were weak. BELOW AVERAGE. 2/5 #OKCK”
Another wrote, “This movie is a beautiful blend of comedy, drama, and romance, with stunning visuals and catchy music. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in her role and bringing depth and nuance to the story. Fahadh Faasil pairs well with her.. A must-watch”
Also Read: Songs of Paradise X Review: 'Saba Azad-Soni Razdan Celebrated As The Melody Queen of Kashmir, But Story Misses The Depth It Deserves,' Say Netizens
All about Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira tells the story of Aby, a joyful groom whose life changes after his bride reveals something unexpected. His path crosses with a strict young woman who, though hesitant at first, turns to him for support. As they spend time together, Aby’s past comes back when his ex-fiancée reappears and finally understands the meaning of his true dream. The story moves towards a turning point where Aby shares a secret that transforms his relationships and restores his inner peace.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 20:00 IST