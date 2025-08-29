Songs of Paradise X Review: 'Saba Azad-Soni Razdan Celebrated As The Melody Queen of Kashmir, But Story Misses The Depth It Deserves,' Say Netizens | Image: X

Songs of Paradise X Review: Saba Azad and Soni Razdan-starrer musical drama is streaming on Prime Video from today, August 29. The film is dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir and is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer, Raj Begum. Movie buffs and critics who have watched the movie are sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter), and it is mostly mixed.

Is Songs of Paradise worth watching or not?

One user wrote, “Danish Renzu’s film #SongsOfParadise, on Padma Shri Raj Begum—Kashmir’s first female playback singer—is important, but it misses the depth it deserves. Starring #SabaAzad and #SoniRazdan, the film plays it too safe to inspire or fascinate. The writing is so simplistic—flat, I would say—that every struggle feels more staged than a true turning point in history. PS: And what’s with that dreamlike palette!! 🙄”

Another user wrote, “#SongsOfParadise was watched recently, a beautiful movie based on the journey of Raj Begum - who had an ambition but belonged to a conservative Kashmiri Muslim family, the challenges that she faced and how a gentleman from her own community recognised her talent & encouraged her into exploring it, while yet another young gentleman adored her voice & kept initiating her growth, choosing to even marry her at a later stage. A film which showcases the challenges women faced earlier: be it for work, family, society, even for getting a certain package. I really liked it. Saba Azad & Soni Razdan have impressed with their pivotal roles, a short movie, but worth watching! @Soni_Razdan @sabazadofficial”

What is the story of Songs of Paradise?