Who Will Win Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7? Know The Finalists, Prize Money And Grand Finale Streaming Details

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Grand Finale: The controversial reality show premiered hosted by Mohanlal premiered on August 3. After over three months, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is about to conclude. The show has found its five finalists after weeks of grueling tasks that put to tests the survival instincts of the contestants. Here's everything you need to know about the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who are the finalists?

The show began with 20 contestants and 5 entered as wildcard contestants. Of them, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 are Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin and Shanavas.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Bigg Boss fans can stream the grand finale episode on the Asianet channel as well as on the JioHostar OTT platform. The finale will begin streaming at 7 pm.

What is the prize money for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

The winner was originally set to receive ₹50 lakh as prize money. However, due to a special Bigg Bank task, the final prize money was reduced. The amount after deductions stood at ₹44,75,210 for the BB Malayalam Season 7 winner.