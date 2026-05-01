Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammooty-Mohanlal- Fahadh Faasil Combo Drives Bumper Opening On Labour Day

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: In Mollywood, it does not get bigger than this. If the Mohanlal-Mammooty combo was not enough, the spy thriller also features the modern star, Fahadh Faasil. Together, the golden trio has hit it out of the park on the opening day.

Patriot eyes ₹10 crore opening

The release of Patriot coincided with Labour Day, which is a partial holiday. However, early reviews of the movie were largely negative, which might have driven some audience away from the big screens. On the other hand, Patriot is among the first major Mollywood releases amid a largely lull period, which worked in its favour.

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the Mamootty-Mohanlal starrer raked in ₹7.10 crore. The collection might witness an uptick following the late-night shows. As per experts and trade analysts, the movie might breach the ₹10 crore mark on the opening day. Nonetheless, the movie is among the highest day grossers in Malayalam cinema.



Also Read: Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Kara, KD The Devil, Patriot And More To Watch

The espionage action film was earlier set to release on April 23. However, the makers confirmed that the film's release will be postponed to May 1, 2026. In a previous statement, the makers said, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days." Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi also play key roles in the film.



Also Read: Patriot X Review: Mammootty-Mohanlal Starrer Is Giving 'Flop Feels'; Netizens Call Film 'Absolutely Cringe And Boring'