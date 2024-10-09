sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:28 IST, October 9th 2024

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light To Hit The Indian Theatres In November

All We Imagine As Light, the winner of the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, will premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it will serve as the opening film.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A still from All We Imagine As Light
A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: YouTube
23:28 IST, October 9th 2024