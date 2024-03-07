×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Premalu Makers Clarify On OTT Release Of Blockbuster Malayalam Film Next Week

The time frame between the theatrical and OTT release of a film has been a bone of contention between makers and the cinema hall owners for sometime now.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu poster
Premalu poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malayalam rom-com Premalu released in cinema halls during the Valentine's Week and is running successfully in cinema halls. The query about the film's OTT release has gathered pace in the past few weeks with multiple reports suggesting that it will make its OTT debut in the coming week. However, the makers have issued an official clarification about the same.

Premalu poster | Image: IMDb

Premalu not heading to digital anytime soon

The time frame between the theatrical and OTT release of a film has been a bone of contention between makers and the cinema hall owners. While the conversation between the stakeholders is still on, rumours were afloat that the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu is headed to digital in the coming week, despite its successful run in cinema halls. However, an update from the makers have put rumours to rest.

Premalu poster | Image: IMDb

In an official poster shared by the makers, the text read, "No OTT release anytime soon."

Premalu dream run at the box office continues

After the film's Malayalam version had a successful run during the Valentine's and afterwards, The Telugu version of the movie is being released by SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli. Premalu boasts a talented supporting cast, including Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas and Sangeet Pratap. Vishnu Vijay has composed the enchanting soundtrack for the film. Stay tuned for further updates on this delightful romantic comedy.  

The film's box office collection so far has been ₹85 crore worldwide and counting. It has collected ₹44.36 crore in India and over ₹34.3 crore worldwide.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

