Manjummel Boys is continuing its dream run at the box office. The Malayalam film released on February 22 and is now inching towards ₹100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. The survival drama is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, beating the likes of 2018: Everyone Is A Hero and Mohanlal's Lucifer.

A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: IMDb

Manjummel Boys creates history in Tamil Nadu

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Currently, 2018 holds the record for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India with ₹107 crore collection. Manjummel Boys is well on track to surpass that as it aims for a final number of somewhere around ₹125 crore in India.

The film's tremendous run can be attributed to the recently released Tamil version which has drawn audiences like never before. Up until now, Malayalam films have collected less than ₹5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, but Manjummel Boys could very well earn ₹45-50 crore in the state, which will be history created.

The real story behind Manjummel Boys

The Guna Caves, found in 1821 by British officer BS Ward, were forgotten for a while. But in the 1990s, they were rediscovered, highlighting how pretty they are naturally. Named after the 1992 movie Gunaa, filmed inside, these caves were first called the Devil's Kitchen.

Manjummel Boys is about a bunch of friends going on a vacation to Kodaikanal without knowing the problems waiting for them in the Guna Cave, also called Devil’s Kitchen. The movie dives into the surprising challenges that put their friendship and strength to the test as one of them gets stuck in the dangerous caves.