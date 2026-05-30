Premalu Sequel Gets A Heartbreaking Update From Naslen Gafoor: The Project Was Stopped Because...

Naslen Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju became overnight sensations after Premalu released in 2024. They went to feature in big budget movies outside of the Malayalam film industry after their rom-com became a hit. Premalu also features in the list of the highest grossing Malayalam movies in Telugu and Tamil. Part 1 had an open ending and the makers quickly announced a sequel to it. However, Naslen has now hinted that Premalu 2 may have been shelved. The sequel was announced to hit the big screens in 2025. However, since updates were far fewer and scattered, many feared that it may have been put on the back burner.

Reports regarding delays started circulating over time. Recently, producer Dileesh Pothan also spoke about the status of Premalu 2 and suggested that the sequel had almost been dropped. Now, Naslen has addressed the matter and explained the situation surrounding the film.

Speaking during an interview with Club FM, Naslen explained the reason behind the team's decision and revealed Premalu 2 could not move ahead because the script did not fully satisfy the team. "Premalu 2 has officially been cancelled. Dileesh ettan has already spoken about it. Due to certain technical reasons, the project did not reach a perfect landing. Maybe it could happen in the future. But as of now, it has been cancelled. The project was stopped because the script did not achieve the required perfection."

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Premalu is a rom-com directe by Girish AD | Image: IMDb



Since Premalu was a big hit, a half-baked sequel would have definitely upset fans. After Naslen confirmed that Premalu 2 has been shelved, netizens supported the team's decision to not turn the hit movie into just another cash grab franchise. Meanwhile, Naslen will feature in the upcoming installments of the Malayalam superhero franchise Lokah and Mamitha's next release is Jana Nayagan, alongside Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde.