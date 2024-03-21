×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran On 10-year-long Journey Of Making The Goat Life: Back Then It Was Impossible

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the idea of The Goat Life was first discussed in 2009 but couldn't materialise due to revenue models.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Goat Life
The Goat Life | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says it took him and director Blessy a decade to mount their passion project The Goat Life, a real-life survival drama, as revenue models in Malayalam cinema weren't as streamlined back then as they are today. Based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the film follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

The Goat Life has been in the work since 2009, says Prithviraj Sukumaran 

It was never about funds, said Prithviraj as Blessy has also pulled double duty as a producer. The actor stated, "Even in 2009, Blessy's vision for the film was grand. Back then, it was impossible to do the filming in Malayalam and be hoping to find some sense in the business model. It took us 10 years to finally get to a point where we could think of doing this and maybe think of making the money back.” 

 

"The revenue streams have opened up and the industry has changed. Finances were never in question because Blessy is producing it himself and I know, in all honesty, that he has put his life savings into it," the Malayalam star told PTI.

Obstacles in The Goat Life shooting

When they started shooting for the movie, the pandemic broke out. Due to pandemic restrictions, the crew was stranded in the Jordan desert for 70 days from March to May 2020. "We had to suspend shooting for almost two years. Then we got back to finish the shoot. We went back to Algeria and Jordan, and then to Kerala. I guess that is the story that this film had to live through. This film had to be made," said Prithviraj.

 

The actor said he is happy to be working at a time when somebody sitting in Srinagar can find out about a fantastic Malayalam film that is available on a streamer. Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. 

Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 28.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:37 IST

