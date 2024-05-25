Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal are gearing up for their next movie together L2: Empuraan, serving as a sequel to Lucifer. In a recent interview, Prithviraj opened up about his experience working with the superstar and revealed how he submits himself completely to the director's vision.

You will not find another actor submitting himself so much: Prithviraj Sukumaran

As reported by Pinkvilla, Prithviraj was asked how he protects his script while working with veteran actors like Mohanlal, who has his set of experiences. To this, Prithviraj said one will not find another actor like Mohanlal because he submits himself so much to the written word and the director's vision. Elaborating about Mohanlal, Prithviraj recalled an incident while shooting for their upcoming movie and said, "We are on the location and we are just cracking jokes and the shot is being set up, he(Mohanlal) calls me Mone, which son, the moment he walks to the other side of the camera, the son switches to sir''.

(A photo of Prithvi and Mohanlal from the sets of L2 | Image: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran introduced Mohanlal's L2 character

On the 62nd birthday of Mohanlal, Prithviraj unveiled the first look of Mohanlal from L2: Empuraan in which he will be reprising his role as Khureshi Abraam. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday Laletta!" He will play a mysterious international criminal involved in transcontinental trade. In the upcoming sequel, the suspense around his character will be taken a notch higher. However, more details regarding his character have been kept under wraps.

What else do we know about L2: Empuraan?

Apart from Prithviraj and Mohanlal, the movie also stars an ensemble cast of Shakti Kapoor, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sachin Khedekar and Manoj K. Jayan, among others. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas and will hit the theatres next year.