Prithviraj Sukumaran's Candid Take On Aadujeevitham Being Snubbed At 71st National Awards, Says 'All That I Ever Wanted From That Film...'

Last week National Awards were announced, where Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award. This sparked online debate with netizens slamming the jury for not considering Prithviraj Sukumaran for his performance in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. When asked the same from the actor, the actor appeared calm about the same and said that he is content with the success of the movie.
In an interview with Mid-Day, Prithviraj was made aware how his fans were shocked when neither he nor his movie won at the 71st National Awards. To this, the actor replied that he is happy with the success of the movie and that no award is a "goalpost" to him. He wanted the film to work and people to like his performance. Moreover, he wanted the world to know the story of the man and all of these happened. "There’s nothing else that I want from the film,” the actor added. “If I get a National Award, great; if I don’t, congratulations to whoever gets it,” he concluded.
According to jury member Pradeep Nair, the chairperson, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others felt that the “adaptation lacked naturality" and the performances weren't "authentic".
Helmed by Blessy, the film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer in Saudi Arabia. The film grossed over ₹158 crore against the budget of ₹82 crore. It is currently, 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.
