Bigg Boss 19: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu To Participate In Salman Khan's Show? BFF Adnaan Shaikh Hints So

Bigg Boss 19 is set to go on air later this month, and the speculative list of contestants has already started doing the rounds. Among all is Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. He rose to fame as an influencer during COVID-19 with his videos and went on to participate in reality-based shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He has also been part of the web series Bang Baang. Reports were rife that he would participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, but he remained tight-lipped on the same. Now, it seems his best friend Adnaan Shaikh has confirmed his participation in the show.

Mr Faisu to participate in Bigg Boss 19

In an interview with Filmygyan, Adnaan opened up about Faisal and said that no one has seen Faisu's trigger point. He is "cute" but he has a "danger" side as well, which not many know and might reflect during his time in Bigg Boss. However, later he added that if he ever does participate in the show. "Uska trigger point dikha nahi hai abhi tak logon ko, vo bhi hai. Vo jo abhi dikhta hai na logon ko ek dum cute sa, uska jo dusra side hai na, danger wala, vo abhi dikhega logon ko Bigg Boss mein," Adnaan was quoted saying.

Bigg Boss 19 to stream on JioHotstar?