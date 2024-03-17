×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Major Update On Aadujeevitham, Says Narrative Will Have Three Parts

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran explained that he and Blessy decided to divide Aadujeevitham's story or narrative into three parts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham
Aadujeevitham | Image:Twitter
Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently promoting his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The highly anticipated project, directed by filmmaker Blessy, is set for a grand theatrical release on March 28, 2024. The project, which began in 2018, is finally hitting theaters after several delays. In a recent press conference in Mumbai, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke extensively about getting into the skin of his character in Aadujeevitham and revealed some interesting details.

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham narrative to have three parts?

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran explained that he and Blessy decided to divide Aadujeevitham's story into three parts. However, Najeeb's past in Kerala is not included in these three major parts of his character arc, as it is revealed to the audience in brief flashbacks throughout the story. The first phase of the story begins with Najeeb landing in the desert, realising he is trapped, and attempting to find an escape. The performance is metered to match the character's mindset.

 

Aadujeevitham poster | Image: IMDb

 

In the second phase,  Aadujeevitham depicts a period in Najeeb's life when he is thinner and weaker, and he is angry at himself, circumstances, and God. Later, the story moves on to the third part, which takes place three years later. Najeeb is then a changed man, more of an animal than a man, having accepted his circumstances. Prithviraj's performance during that period is tailored to the spiritual awakenings that his character experiences.

Aadujeevitham still | Image: IMDb

 

Prithviraj talks about playing the complex character in Aadujeevitham

According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Blessy's film is an "encapsulated" version of Benyamin's book Aadujeevitham, which tells the true story of a Malayali man named Najeeb Muhammed. The book is an encapsulation of man's life, and the film is based on that literary work. Print literature allows for micro-detailing, in which the writer can describe every moment of a character's journey. However, this cannot be done while filming.

Aadujeevitham BTS | Image: IMDb

 

Director Blessy explained to Prithviraj Sukumaran that he is attempting to make the audience experience what the filmmaker imagined about Najeeb's life. And it was followed even when designing the character arc. Right from the start, the leading man realized how complex the character is and how many crests and troughs there are in the story. So he couldn't see it as one long character arc.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

