Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Collaborate With RDX Director Nahas Hidayath For A Project?

Prithviraj Sukumaran has just seen through the release of Aadujeevitham, also dubbed The Goat Life. The actor has several big banner projects in his lineup.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nahas Hidayath
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nahas Hidayath | Image:IMDb, X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently accruing critical acclaim for his work in the recently released Aadujeevitham. The Blessy directorial features the actor in the role of a Malayali migrant Najeeb, stuck in Saudi Arabia against his will. The film released in theatres on March 28 and has been enjoying a smooth box office run. Recent media reports suggest how the actor has now zeroed in on his next project.

Prithviraj Sukumaran to collaborate with Nahas Hidayath?


For the unversed, Nahas Hidayath has helmed 2023 action drama RDX Robert Dony Xavier. The film saw through an optimistic run at the box office, having collected ₹47.45 crores domestically and ₹84.75 crores worldwide, as per a Sacnilk report. Recent media conjecture strongly suggested that the director's next project would be with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director however, as per an OTT Play report, has refuted the rumours.

Speaking to the portal, he said, "I haven’t confirmed anything about my next project...I am working on the script of my next film but it doesn’t belong to this genre". Nahas Hidayath was also supposed to collaborate with Antony Varghese in a project titled Aaravam which was eventually shelved due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the director is still in the midst of penning his next script, an official announcement seems a while away.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a decorated lineup ahead of him


Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated for a release on April 10. Also currently in the works for him, is Salaar 2. The actor recently wrapped up filming for Vipin Das' Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. 

At the launch event for the film, Sukumaran had said, "This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of it since I heard it well over a year ago! Teaming up with the multi-talented Basil Joseph, directed by Vipin Das after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, written by Deepu Pradeep after Kunjiramayanam, and joining hands with my long-time associates at E4 Entertainment, presenting Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil". 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

