Published 19:47 IST, September 2nd 2024
Prithviraj Was Banned By 'Power Group': Director Priyanandanan Opposes Mohanlal, Mammootty's Claims
Other actors too have confirmed the presence of a "power group" in the Malayalam film industry, contradicting claims of Mammootty and Mohanlal.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithiviraj Sukumaran was allegedly banned by Mollywood's 'power group' | Image: IMDb
19:47 IST, September 2nd 2024