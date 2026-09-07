R Sarath, National Award-winning Filmmaker, Dies At 63; Keralam CM VD Satheesan Condoles Death

Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R. Sarath, known for his work in films like ‘Sayahnam’, ‘Sthithi’, and ‘Seelabathi’, has passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a heartfelt tribute, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan remembered the late filmmaker’s rich cinematic legacy.

“Sarath was a noted director in Malayalam cinema, known for his distinctive films. His debut film Saayahnnam, which he wrote and directed, won seven state awards. He went on to make several other acclaimed films. His documentary ‘The Painted Epics’, based on the life and works of Raja Ravi Varma, also received widespread appreciation,” the CM said in a statement.

Mourning his passing as an “irreparable loss” to the film and cultural fraternity, CM VD Satheesan also expressed condolences to R Sarath’s family and friends.

On the other hand, the Government of Keralam has expressed profound grief over the death of the acclaimed filmmaker, describing R Sarath as a “renowned film director and screenwriter, who had received several accolades at the National and State levels, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film for ‘Sayahnam’ and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Film for ‘Sthithi.’”

The government has also directed that official arrangements be made for the funeral of the filmmaker on Monday at 5.30 pm at Santhikavadam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The District Collector will honour R Sarath by placing wreaths on his mortal remains on behalf of the Government of Keralam and Chief Minister VD Satheesan, while the Commissioner of Police has also been directed to make arrangements for police honours to Sarath, including a bugle salute, during the funeral.

In the meantime, tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans as well as members of the film fraternity offering their homages. (ANI)

