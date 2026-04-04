Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Quits Ahead Of Bail Hearing Amid Criticism Over His ICC Membership

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith is in police custody over sexual assault charges. Amid this, his lawyer, Mohammed Siyad, has quit the case and asked Ranjith's family members to hire another lawyer for bail proceedings. He announced his decision after being criticised for being a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the film.

Mohammed Siyad quits Ranjith's sexual assault case

Speaking to OnManorama, Siyad said, "As the legal advisor to numerous production houses, I have been a member of several Internal Complaints Committees, including the ICC for the film cited in this case. It is important to note that the complainant never raised any allegations of harassment during the shooting, nor did she ever approach the ICC."

His resignation comes hours after he filed a bail plea on Ranjith's behalf. The plea reportedly claims that the actress filed a harassment case due to disagreements between her and the filmmaker during the shoot.

(A file photo of Ranjith | Image: Wikipedia)

All about Ranjith's sexual assault case

According to a report in news agency PTI, the actress alleged that Ranjith invited her to a caravan on set, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. Before escalating the matter, the actress filed a formal grievance with the film's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The committee reviewed the grievance and passed the case over to the Kerala Police for further investigation. Her statement was recorded at a Women's Police Station.

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Following the complaint, the proceedings were carried out with utmost secrecy. Ranjith was arrested in Idukki district while travelling for a scheduled event. He was then held at Thodupuzha for necessary formalities and later handed over to the Kochi City Police for further investigation.