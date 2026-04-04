Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Adds Pizazz To NMACC Gala, Vibes On Gallan Goodiyaan With Shreya Ghoshal And Shankar Mahadevan

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his recent releases, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor marked his presence at the third anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday in Mumbai. He looked dapper in a crisp, black bandhgala suit.

Inside videos from the gala have now gone viral on social media. In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan, from his movie Dil Dhadakne Do. In the background, Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan could be seen giving a live performance of the song. The Dhurandhar actor brought his classic energy to the event. In other videos, he could be seen hyping the crowd and performing alongside the singers. The crowd could be heard cheering his character's name in Dhurandhar and congratulating him for the success of the movie.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in what appeared to be a bandhgala suit. A light-colored pocket square added a subtle touch of sophistication to his outfit. Due to Dhurandhar, Ranveer had been seen sporting long locks for quite some time, but today he appeared with a noticeably shorter hairstyle. The stud earring and subtly tinted glasses elevated his overall look, adding a refined and stylish edge.



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Dhurandhar, a sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, has shown remarkable performance at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed Rs 800 crore by the end of its second weekend. The film features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.



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