Rapper Vedan Appears Before Kerala Police In Alleged Rape Case, Says 'I Can't Talk Now'

Malayalam Rapper Hiran Das Murali aka Vedan has finally appeared before the local police station for questioning on Tuesday, September 9. He went into hiding after being granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court last month. He was accused of raping a doctor on the false pretext of marriage.

Rapper Vedan appears in front of the local police station

According to the news agency IANS, Vedan appeared in front of the authorities today. Speaking to the media, he said, "See, I am unable to speak to the media as that’s the direction of the court. Let me come back, and then we will see."

All about Rapper Vedan's alleged rape case

A case was filed by a doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her in 2021 through Instagram, and over time, their relationship grew. In her complaint, the doctor claimed that the rapper promised to marry her, and under that assurance, they engaged in physical relations on several occasions in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other places between 2021 and 2023.

The complaint also stated that the two briefly lived together and that she provided him financial support, including funds for his debut album and travel expenses. However, on August 27, the High Court granted him conditional bail and asked him to present himself before the local police station for a few days.