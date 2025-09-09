Updated 9 September 2025 at 10:27 IST
Ajith's Good Bad Ugly To Be Removed From Netflix 4 Months After Premiere Amid Ilaiyaraaja's Copyright Lawsuit? Here's What We Know
In the latest order, the Madras High Court has granted a temporary injunction restraining exhibiting, screening, distributing, or broadcasting Good, Bad, Ugly following a copyright infringement lawsuit by Ilaiyaraaja.
Ajith's Good Bad Ugly has landed in legal trouble months after its release. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has alleged that the makers have used three of his songs in the Tamil blockbuster without proper authorisation. The Madras High Court's latest directive in the matter will seemingly have an implication on the film's OTT presence as well.
On September 8, the Madras High Court granted a temporary injunction restraining Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Ajith Kumar’s recent release Good Bad Ugly, from exhibiting, screening, distributing, or broadcasting the film with three songs originally composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.
This comes after the music composer filed a copyright infringement suit earlier this year regarding the unauthorised use of his songs Otha Rubayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu, 1996), Ilamai Idho Idho (Sakalakala Vallavan, 1982), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (Vikram, 1986) in Good Bad Ugly without his consent and without paying the royalties due to him.
Ilaiyaraaja demanded ₹5 crore in compensation, a public apology and a detailed account of the revenue from Good Bad Ugly generated by the producers. In a relief for him, the High Court observed that the producer's response in the matter was “bald” and unsatisfactory. While the banner claimed that they had sought necessary permissions, no proof of details has been submitted in court. Until further orders and next Court date, Ilaiyaraaja has been entitled to a temporary injunction.
As a result, the court has warned the producers against broadcasting Good Bad Ugly, which includes the three disputed songs, on OTT as well. As a consequence, the Ajith Kumar starrer film will likely be removed from Netflix, where it is currently streaming.
