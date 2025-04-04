Ravikumar Menon, Malayalam And Tamil Actor Who Worked With Rajnikanth And Kamal Haasan, Dies At 71 Due To Cancer

Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. Reportedly, he was battling lung cancer. Ravikumar's funeral will be held on Saturday. After his death, Ravikumar's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai. Family members, friends and family gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to the bereaved soul and offer their condolences to the late actor's kin.

His most popular movies include Chithi, Anupallavi, Vani Rani, Lakshyaprabhu, Youth, Ramanaa, Lesa Lesa, Whistle and CBI 5: The Brain. Ravikumar acted in over 100 Malayalam and Tamil films during the 1970s and 1980s. His work in television, which went hand-in-hand with his film commitments, made him a popular face among audiences. Among the Tamil TV audience, Menon was very popular, owing to his roles in Chithi and Vani Rani. He also shared the screen with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Avargal (1977).

Ravikumar Menon passed away in Chennai | Image: X

Ravikumar Menon entered the Malayalam film industry as a child artist when he was 13. He was well-connected with the industry, which helped him get a footing. His father was producer KMK Menon, a pioneer in the Malayalam industry and his mother was Bharathi Menon, a noted actress.