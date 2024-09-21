Published 12:31 IST, September 21st 2024
Remembering Ponnamma: Mollywood's Most Popular Mother Who Worked With Mohanlal, Mammootty & More
In addition to her mother's roles, she portrayed diverse characters, including negative roles. She acted in around 1,000 films and even produced films and sang.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma worked in over 1000 Malayalam movies | Image: Mohanlal/Facebook
