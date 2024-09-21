sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 12:31 IST, September 21st 2024

Remembering Ponnamma: Mollywood's Most Popular Mother Who Worked With Mohanlal, Mammootty & More

In addition to her mother's roles, she portrayed diverse characters, including negative roles. She acted in around 1,000 films and even produced films and sang.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma worked in over 1000 Malayalam movies
Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma worked in over 1000 Malayalam movies | Image: Mohanlal/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:31 IST, September 21st 2024